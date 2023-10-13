Logo
Sport

Ambitious Rooney eyes Premier League return for Birmingham
Ambitious Rooney eyes Premier League return for Birmingham

Soccer Football - Birmingham City - Wayne Rooney Press Conference - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - October 12, 2023 Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney poses with the shirt after the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Birmingham City - Wayne Rooney Press Conference - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - October 12, 2023 Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Birmingham City - Wayne Rooney Press Conference - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - October 12, 2023 Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
13 Oct 2023 02:12AM
Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney said his main ambition for Birmingham City was to take the Championship club back to the Premier League.

Rooney was appointed Birmingham manager on Wednesday with the club, who are part-owned by former NFL great Tom Brady, lying sixth in the second-tier Championship with 18 points from 11 games.

They last played in the Premier League in 2011.

"The goal for the club and for me is to take the club back to the Premier League," Rooney told a press conference on Thursday.

After signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with Birmingham, Rooney said he hopes to be able to focus on developing young players, something he has "rarely" had the chance to do.

Rooney took over from John Eustace after resigning last week as coach of Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United after the team crashed out of the MLS Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

"Having played here, knowing how hostile it can be, I am glad I am on this side of it now. My job is to put a team out that the fans want to come and watch, want to come and support. I am ready to take this club forward. It is an honour to be here," he added.

Birmingham next play away to Middlesbrough on Oct. 21.

Source: Reuters

