Sport

American Crouser breaks shot put world record
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Shot Put - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Ryan Crouser of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's shot put final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

19 Feb 2023 07:29AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 07:29AM)
Double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke his own shot put world record when he threw for 23.38 metres while competing during an indoor event in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, according to World Athletics.

The 30-year-old American's effort in the first round of competition at the Simplot Games beat both the outdoor record of 23.37m he set in 2021 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene and the indoor mark of 22.82m he achieved earlier that year.

The reigning world champion has now surpassed the 23m mark in seven competitions during his career, a barrier that only three other athletes have ever bettered, according to a report on the World Athletics website.

Source: Reuters

