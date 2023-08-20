Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

American Crouser storms to another shot gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

American Crouser storms to another shot gold

American Crouser storms to another shot gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's shot put - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Ryan Crouser of the U.S. in action during the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
American Crouser storms to another shot gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's shot put - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Gold medallist Ryan Crouser of the U.S. celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
20 Aug 2023 03:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Remarkable American Ryan Crouser continued his red-hot streak when he twice broke his own championship record and signed off with a huge 23.51 metres to win world championship shot put gold for the second time in a row on Saturday.

The double Olympic champion smashed his own world record in May with 23.56m and cranked out four efforts beyond 22 metres on Saturday, the enormous last one - the second-best throw in history - coming with the gold already secure.

Leonardo Fabbri took a surprise silver for Italy with a personal best 22.34 – the first time he has gone beyond 22 metres. American former champion Joe Kovacs won bronze with 22.12.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.