American Crouser storms to another shot gold

BUDAPEST : Remarkable American Ryan Crouser continued his red-hot streak when he twice broke his own championship record and signed off with a huge 23.51 metres to win world championship shot put gold for the second time in a row on Saturday.

The double Olympic champion smashed his own world record in May with 23.56m and cranked out four efforts beyond 22 metres on Saturday, the enormous last one - the second-best throw in history - coming with the gold already secure.

Leonardo Fabbri took a surprise silver for Italy with a personal best 22.34 – the first time he has gone beyond 22 metres. American former champion Joe Kovacs won bronze with 22.12.