American Fisher smashes 3,000m indoor world record

American Grant Fisher smashed the world indoor 3,000 metres record at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, in a thrilling duel with Olympic 1,500 meters champion Cole Hocker.

Fisher and Hocker were locked in battle throughout the race before Fisher passed his fellow American off the final turn to clock seven minutes 22.91 seconds, lowering Ethiopian Lamecha Girma's world mark of 7:23.81 set in 2023.

The 27-year-old Fisher won bronze in both the 5,000 and 10,000m at last year's Paris Olympics.

Hocker crossed the line in 7:23.14 on Saturday, also under Girma's mark.