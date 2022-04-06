Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

American Kirchner named preferred bidder for Derby
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

American Kirchner named preferred bidder for Derby

American Kirchner named preferred bidder for Derby

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County v Barnsley - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - March 5, 2022 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

06 Apr 2022 06:11PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 06:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for second-tier side Derby County, the English Championship club's administrators said on Wednesday.

Kirchner, 34, said in October he wanted to take Derby out of administration and was seeking approval from the English Football League (EFL) to become owner of the club.

"Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators... have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football club out of administration," the administrators said in a statement reported by British media.

Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, are 23rd in the standings after 40 games due to points deductions imposed when they went into administration.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us