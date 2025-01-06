American Maher makes Bristol debut in front of record crowd

U.S. Olympic bronze medallist Ilona Maher made her debut for Premiership Women's Rugby side Bristol Bears in a 40-17 loss to Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday, with a record crowd of 9,240 in attendance at Ashton Gate stadium.

Maher is arguably the world's most popular rugby player - male or female - and boasts the largest social media following of anyone in the sport, according to governing body World Rugby. She was signed by Bristol in December on a three-month deal.

Her popularity soared during the Paris Olympics, where she helped the U.S. to bronze in rugby sevens. Following the Games, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and also finished runner-up on the U.S. television show "Dancing With the Stars".

Sunday's crowd was a club and competition record for a standalone game, with Maher starting from the bench before being brought on in the 61st minute of the defeat to the league's defending champions.

"I think each game I am going to learn more and more. You do learn a lot by losing but also it puts a fire under you for the next game," the 28-year-old said after the match.