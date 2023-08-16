Logo
American Norman will not defend 400m world title in Budapest
American Norman will not defend 400m world title in Budapest

American Norman will not defend 400m world title in Budapest

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 400 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 Gold medallist Michael Norman of the U.S. celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning the men's 400 metres final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 04:24AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 04:34AM)
NEW YORK: Michael Norman will not defend his 400 metres World Championship title in Budapest, the American said on Tuesday days before the global showcase is set to start, deciding to focus instead on his 2024 Olympic campaign.

Norman produced a memorable performance to triumph in Eugene last year after a succession of career disappointments, including a shock fifth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympic final.

"Unfortunately I will not be defending my title at the 2023 World champs," Norman said in an Instagram post.

"After an extremely frustrating season I’ve decided to step away from track for the remainder of the 2023 season in order to refocus for the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Norman had scarcely competed this year and withdrew from the LA Grand Prix in May after finishing eighth in the 200m at the Doha Diamond League meet.

The announcement further dented American hopes to top the medal table again following a dominant 2022, after Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pulled out citing a minor knee issue.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who broke her own world record to win the 400m hurdles last year, had been expected to compete in the flat event.

Source: Reuters

