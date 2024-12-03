American Olympic medallist Maher signs for Bristol Bears

United States' Olympic bronze medallist Ilona Maher has joined Bristol Bears on a three-month deal starting in January, the Premiership women's rugby union club said late on Monday.

Prop Maher helped the U.S. team clinch the Rugby Sevens bronze medal at the Paris Games after defeating Australia. The 28-year-old is the most popular rugby player on social media with a following of 4.6 million on Instagram and 3.3 million on TikTok.

Last month, Maher finished runner-up on American reality TV show "Dancing with the Stars" with dance partner Alan Bersten, where she became the first female contestant to lift her male partner.

The versatile back can play at centre and on the wing. "We believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field," Bears head coach Dave Ward said in a statement.

"I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup (in England) alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears," Maher said.