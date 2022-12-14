Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

American Ross gets three-year ban over whereabouts violation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

American Ross gets three-year ban over whereabouts violation

American Ross gets three-year ban over whereabouts violation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Round 1 - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August FILE PHOTO: 6, 2021. Randolph Ross of the United States in action REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

14 Dec 2022 01:24PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 01:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American 400 metres runner Randolph Ross has been handed a three-year suspension for violating whereabouts rules and falsifying an email sent to anti-doping authorities, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Ross, who was part of the U.S. squad which won 4x400m relay gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, will be suspended until 2025, meaning he will not be eligible for participation at the 2024 Games in Paris.

The 21-year-old was provisionally suspended during the World Championships in July, a month after officials were unable to locate him to administer a test. That was his third whereabouts breach in a 12-month period.

"Ross admitted to AIU representatives that he altered a system-generated email (confirming an apparent update to his whereabouts information for the relevant period) to try and avoid a third whereabouts failure within a 12-month period," the AIU said in a statement.

Ross's results from June 18 of this year have been declared void, but his Olympic gold medal will be not be affected as it is outside the 12-month period of his whereabouts failures.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.