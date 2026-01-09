American snowboarder Kim dislocates shoulder ahead of Olympics

LOS ‌ANGELES, Jan 8 - U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim, who is aiming to become the first woman to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe next month, said on Thursday she had dislocated a shoulder during training in Switzerland.

It was unclear how the injury would affect her ability to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games that ‌begin in Italy in early February. Kim said she ‌would know more about the situation after she undergoes an MRI on Friday.

"I hate that I have to make this video," Kim said in a post on Instagram. "I took the silliest fall ... and that ultimately resulted in me dislocating my shoulder."

She included footage of the mishap, which showed her sliding into the wall ‍as she was travelling upward on her board near the beginning of a run.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I have range. I am not in that much pain," Kim said. "Obviously. I just don't want it to keep popping out, which has happened."

The 25-year-old said she was ​trying to stay optimistic.

"I feel ‌really good about where my snowboarding is at right now," she said. "The minute I get it cleared and I'm good to go, ​I should be fine. I'm just hoping that that doesn't take too long."

Kim won the ⁠halfpipe gold in Pyeongchang in 2018 ‌and in Beijing in 2022. She earned a spot on the U.S. snowboarding ​team for the Milano Cortina Games last spring after she won the 2025 World Championships and was ranked the number one female ‍snowboarder in the world.

In a caption for the video, Kim said she had gone ⁠through "waves of emotions".

"The only thing I can do is rest/do everything in my power to ​come back as soon ‌as possible," she said, adding "p.s. I think I am getting ‍old."

(Reporting ​by Lisa RichwineEditing by Christian Radnedge)