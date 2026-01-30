American sprinter Richardson arrested for speeding in Florida

Jan 29 : U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, Florida and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The Olympic gold medalist was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer while traveling at 104 mph (167 kph) and "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists," according to the department.

She was charged with dangerous excessive speeding.

USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richardson, 25, won silver in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and was on the gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team.

Richardson was also arrested for domestic violence in Seattle last July for allegedly pushing her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, at an airport security checkpoint.

Richardson later apologized to Coleman and said she planned to seek help.

In 2021, she tested positive for cannabis, leading to a World Anti-Doping Agency suspension that saw her miss the Tokyo Summer Games that year.