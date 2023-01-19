American Volynets derives strength from family in Ukraine

MELBOURNE : Katie Volynets' stunning Australian Open win over ninth-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday would have felt a bit sweeter for her extended family in Ukraine, who take pride in her achievements amid an ongoing war.

Born in the United States after her parents moved there and having taken up the sport as a five-year-old, Volynets scored a 6-4 2-6 6-2 win to become the first American qualifier to reach the third round in women's singles at Melbourne Park since 1993.

Volynets, who frequently visited Ukraine as a child to meet her cousins and grandparents and was most recently in the war-torn nation after Wimbledon 2021, said she still enjoyed special support there.

"I have a lot of cousins in Ukraine and actually they watch every match. They usually write me and I communicate with them. It's really special," Volynets said.

Volynets' family is mostly in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk where Russian missiles have rained down since Moscow's invasion, which the latter terms a "special military operation".

"It's really a difficult time. Before, everyone used to be able to move about the country however they want to and go on with their days and now it's just day-to-day," Volynets said.

"I really feel for them. To have their support through all of this is incredible. Whenever I come out on the courts, I hope I'm supporting them as well because they're watching and I stay strong for them."

Volynets said, however, that she would put politics aside when it comes to her relationships with fellow professionals.

"Having said that, I always worry about my family, of course, in Ukraine. But I don't hold anything against the players and I just try to focus on tennis," she said.