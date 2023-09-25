Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World

Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 25, 2022 Team World players and captain John McEnroe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Laver Cup Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 25, 2022 Team World's Frances Tiafoe celebrates after winning his match and the Laver Cup against Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 25, 2022 General view as Team World lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the Laver Cup Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 25, 2022 General view as Team World players and captain John McEnroe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Laver Cup Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
25 Sep 2023 05:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe handed Team World a second successive Laver Cup title after they squeezed past Team Europe duo Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4) 7-6(5) for a thrilling doubles victory on Sunday.

The Americans, who met earlier this month in the U.S. Open quarter-finals, found their rhythm to wrap up a final-day victory that lifted captain John McEnroe's team to 13 points and crushed any remaining hopes for Team Europe.

Team World took a 4-0 lead on the first day of competition, and extended it to 10-2 over Team Europe by the end of Saturday.

Team Europe won the first four editions of the tournament but that run came to an end last year in London when Team World finally emerged victorious at a tournament that marked the end of Roger Federer's career.

This year the Swiss watched on as a spectator as Tiafoe come back to haunt Team Europe with another win.

"Yeah it was very special being part of that last year it was so emotional, for being my first time. Now with Ben it's a lot of fun and I hope you guys have enjoyed the match," Tiafoe said.

"It's been crazy for me, I enjoyed being in a team environment, they did a great job cheering me on all week and I hope I did a good job cheering them on as well," Shelton said.

Team World will look to retain their title next year when the event is held in Berlin.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.