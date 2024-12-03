Amorim already has his fingerprints on Man Utd, says Arteta

LONDON : Ruben Amorim has already put his fingerprints on Manchester United, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of his meeting with the Portuguese in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Arsenal host United in resurgent form after plundering 13 goals in their past three games, including a 5-1 hammering of Amorim's former side Sporting in the Champions League.

United thrashed Everton 4-0 in Amorim's first Premier League home game at the weekend and will pose a threat to Arteta's second-placed side who are nine points behind leaders Liverpool in the standings.

"You can see his fingerprints already in how he wants to play. You know what he wants to do straight away, I think he's been very clear. He's been very successful with Sporting," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's remarkable after so many years what he achieved there, especially in the way he did it and the way his teams have been playing. He brings energy to the club, to the players, new ideas and that's always something that's positive.

"We focus on ourselves. We're on a good run and have good momentum. It will be a big and beautiful match against United."

While Liverpool have emerged as clear favourites for the title, Arteta said several clubs near the top have the capacity to close the gap on Arne Slot's side, even United.

"We're still very early in the season. Any team that has the capacity to put wins in a row has a chance. I think anything is possible," Arteta said.

Arsenal have injury concerns over Thomas Partey, Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel for the Wednesday's game.

"We're going to have a meeting this afternoon. We have done a training session, we have monitored and kept a few away from certain activities and after that meeting we will decide if everyone is fit and available and who will start," he said.

Forward Bukayo Saka has been fundamental in Arsenal's scintillating form since the international break. He has scored five league goals and has 10 assists already this season and Arteta believes he has taken his game to a new level.

"In terms of the numbers yes. We see a shift from Bukayo every single year. He's more and more consistent. He can only improve and only get better. He wants more," Arteta said.

"His goals and assists is incredible at this stage of the season."