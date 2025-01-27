Amorim defends Rashford exile: I'd rather pick goalkeeper coach than half-hearted players

LONDON : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended his decision to again omit forward Marcus Rashford from his squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

Rashford has not featured for United since mid-December, after he admitted that he was ready for a new challenge in his career, with the England international not in the team's travelling party for Sunday's narrow Premier League victory.

Amorim has always been adamant he will not allow anything less than full application from his players, even if the club are struggling to find form under the Portuguese coach.

"It's always the same reason," Amorim told reporters when asked about Rashford's latest omission. "The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do.

"In training, in life and it's every day, every detail. So if things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player."

"You can see it today on the bench - we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that. I will put (goalkeeper coach Jorge) Vital before I put a player that does not give the maximum every day. I will not change in that."

On the eve of his 40th birthday, Amorim joked that he feels 10 years older after a difficult first two months at the club.

United were fortunate to emerge from their trip to Craven Cottage with three points. Lisandro Martinez's late deflected winner was the visitors' only shot on target in a poor contest.

The victory was only the fourth time Amorim has tasted league success since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November, with the 20-time top flight champions still struggling in mid-table.

"It's not 40... I'm 50!" Amorim told the BBC when asked if the Fulham win was the perfect birthday present.

"After two months at Manchester United it's 50. It's a privilege to spend my 40th birthday here.

"That feeling of winning and three points is really important for us. You cannot see a great improvement in the team and that is a fact. But to win helps us to improve."