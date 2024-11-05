Amorim focuses on Sporting's clash with Man City before joining United

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has said his primary focus is Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Manchester City after his agreement to join Manchester United on Nov. 11.

United on Friday named the Portuguese as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag on a contract running until 2027, with the Old Trafford club struggling in 13th spot in the Premier League.

As Amorim prepares for a new chapter in his career, the 39-year-old on Monday reflected on his time at Sporting.

"I've been through this a few times as a player; it's hard to explain," he told a press conference ahead of the City match.

"I'll miss it in the future because I was very happy here. I know I'm going to a more complicated world, but we have to take steps forward."

However, Amorim stressed that the Champions League clash against United's local rivals was his main focus at present.

"Tomorrow I'll be Sporting's coach and only Sporting's, from the 11th (November) onwards I'll be United's coach," he said.

City are third in the 36-team table while Sporting are eighth but both sides have seven points from three games.

Amorim acknowledged the hype around the match as many United fans view it in relation to City's rivalry with their team.

"They are different contexts; I'm not thinking about that. For me, it’s just another game against a team from the best league in the world," said Amorim.

Emphasising the challenges ahead at Old Trafford, he noted that language issues will play a part at the start.

"My communication at the beginning will be simpler because it is in English. The players will not be offended if I say that they are more basic. I give training sessions here in English," added Amorim.

"I will take inspiration from everywhere, but there's always room for new ideas."