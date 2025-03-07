Amorim hopeful Diallo can return for Man United before end of season

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim gave an encouraging injury update on Amad Diallo, saying the winger could be back from an ankle ligament issue before the season's end.

Amorim kept his cards close to his chest about a potential return date, but listed the 22-year-old - who has been one of United's few bright spots this season with nine goals and seven assists before he was injured in mid-February - among several players who could return before the end of the campaign.

"I don't want to say anything, but I hope to have Amad back before the end of the season," Amorim told reporters. "Kobbie Mainoo can return before the end of the season. (Harry) Maguire, we have to be careful. (Manuel) Ugarte will return. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also."

Neither Maguire nor Ugarte travelled to Spain for their 1-1 Europa League draw with Real Sociedad on Thursday due to injuries.

Amorim stressed he needs to avoid risking the fitness of his players in Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal that comes just three days after their match in Spain.

"We need to survive Sunday. The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes (on Thursday)," said Amorim.

Talented 17-year-old Chido Obi, who created several chances in United's fifth-round FA Cup loss to Fulham on Sunday, could feature against Arsenal after he was ineligible against Real Sociedad.

"If they are training (Friday), if they played (Thursday), they can be ready," the manager said. "Chido is on the list, so he can play. We are trying to see all the players that are fresh and that are not in danger of getting an injury. Even that, we have to risk a little but we have to be competitive on Sunday."

United face a mammoth task against Arsenal, who are second in the Premier League table, 12 places above Amorim's struggling team.