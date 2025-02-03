Amorim insists no need to panic in final days of transfer window

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted there was no need to panic in the final days of the January transfer window, despite his side slipping to another home defeat on Sunday.

Following their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, United have now lost seven of their first 13 league home matches this season, their joint-most at this stage of a league campaign, along with 1893-94.

Goals have been hard to come by for United, with only Everton and the bottom three finding the net on fewer occasions in the Premier League.

With one day to go until the January window closes, Amorim said there would be no panic in the transfer market.

"We are trying everything to improve the team without doing (the transfer) mistakes of the past," Amorim said. "And trying to balance the urgency of the moment, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment but we are trying everything.

"When the window closes we will see the players, I’m focused on improving the team as a group, we need to win more games and we will try to do that, this season is like that.

"We need small improvements, try to win points, win the momentum, then we had setbacks and we go again."

Amorim is yet to pick up back-to-back league wins since taking charge in November, but believes the performance against Palace did show signs of improvement.

"The performance improved. Not a lot, but I think we played better than the other games, even against Southampton, we played better today," he added.

"But when you continue to lose, especially at home, you have that feeling it's nothing, the small improvement of the team. Let's go again and see the next game."