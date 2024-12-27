Amorim knows he can never be 'comfortable' as Man Utd boss

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said he will never be "comfortable" in the role and that his job could be in danger if he does not deliver, despite the club paying a hefty sum to release him from Portuguese side Sporting last month.

United have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions and sit 14th in the Premier League, where they are closer to the relegation zone than Champions League places.

United paid an 11 million euro ($11.48 million) release fee to bring in Amorim and the team showed initial promise, including a famous win over fellow strugglers Manchester City.

But the team crashed out of the League Cup, while Thursday's defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers - their fourth loss in five league games - has left Amorim's side 11 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

"The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable," Amorim told reporters.

"I know that if we don't win, regardless of if they paid the buyout (clause to sign me) or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that.

"I like that because that is the job. You can argue that I have been here one month and I've had four training (sessions), but we are not winning. That is the reality and I'm quite comfortable with that."

Amorim admitted United's fans have grown weary with their run of poor results and their task does not get any easier with Monday's home game against Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe's side have moved up to fifth on the back of three straight league victories, while United are without their captain Bruno Fernandes, who was sent off at Wolves.

"We have to expect that any play from Newcastle near our box is going to make the stadium nervous and our players have to cope with that," Amorim said.

"We want to be competitive and try to win the game ... I just want to give something to the fans," he added.

($1 = 0.9586 euros)