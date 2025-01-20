Amorim labels his Man Utd team the worst in club's history

:Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim labelled his side possibly the worst in the club's history after a 10th Premier League defeat of the season at home by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United's 3-1 defeat leaves them in 13th place in the standings and on course for their lowest finish in the Premier League.

Brighton cruised to victory and United have now managed 11 points from a possible 33 since Amorim joined from Sporting in November. It is the first time since 1989-90 that they have lost 10 of their first 22 games of the league season.

"Imagine what this is (like) for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is (like) for me," Amorim told Sky Sports. "We are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach (Erik ten Hag). I have full knowledge of that.

"(But) I am not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I'm not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines."

The 20-times English champions are as close to the relegation zone as the top eight with 26 points from 22 games. Their worst finish in the Premier League era was last season when they ended in eighth.

Amorim suggested there will be more pain on the way for the team before the end of the season, as they prepare to host Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday before a trip to Fulham for their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

"I'm not going to change how I see the game, I'm clear on that," he said. "The players are going to suffer, the fans are going to suffer, I'm sorry.

"I have one way of doing things but we need to survive this moment. It's very clear for everybody what we are going to do (tactically)."

United, who were last relegated from the top flight in 1974, have lost six of their opening 12 home league games, their worst record since 1893-94.

The one salvation for United fans might be that the last time they lost 10 of their first 22 games was under Alex Ferguson who went on to become the club's greatest manager with 13 Premier League titles.