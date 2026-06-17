Amorim named AC Milan manager as club looks to rebuild after tough season

June 16 : Ruben Amorim has been appointed AC Milan manager on Tuesday, as the Italian club looks to reset following a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 41-year-old replaces Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked after a fifth-place finish last season, as the club aims to overhaul its soccer operations.

"I know exactly what this Club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colours represent," Amorim said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan."