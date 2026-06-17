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Amorim named AC Milan manager as club looks to rebuild after tough season
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Amorim named AC Milan manager as club looks to rebuild after tough season

Amorim named AC Milan manager as club looks to rebuild after tough season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 4, 2025 Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim applauds fans before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 12:18AM
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June 16 : Ruben Amorim has been appointed AC Milan manager on Tuesday, as the Italian club looks to reset following a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 41-year-old replaces Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked after a fifth-place finish last season, as the club aims to overhaul its soccer operations.

"I know exactly what this Club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colours represent," Amorim said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan."

Source: Reuters
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