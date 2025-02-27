Amorim pleased with how Man United suffered in gritty win over Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was impressed by how his side were willing to suffer in order to secure a crucial 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

United recovered from conceding a sloppy opening goal to lead 2-1 at Old Trafford before Patrick Dorgu was sent off moments and Ipswich equalised just before halftime in the driving Old Trafford rain.

The visitors had a full half to make their numerical advantage count, but United dug in to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

"Today, I'm not frustrated," Amorim told reporters. "We controlled the game and since the first minute I felt the players were trying to play and we managed to score two goals.

"The sending-off changed the game a bit but the fight the fans showed and the fans helped a lot and we fully deserved the three points.

"There are some moments that are really hard but that's natural in every profession, you need to suffer. It is really hard for me to play like we did in second half. I feel the players are sometimes more comfortable playing low block."

Amorim was less happy with how young forward Alejandro Garnacho handled being substituted in order for United to get more defensive players on to the pitch following Dorgu's dismissal.

The Argentine headed straight down the tunnel, rather than joining his teammates on the bench.

"It was cold, wet and rainy," Amorim added. "The thing was we would play more in 5-3-1, then we make sub, we had to choose someone to go out. I had to think about set pieces, it was my choice.

"I am going to talk to Garnacho about it. You can ask me at the next press conference."