Amorim puts faith in Mount to turn around Man Utd career

LONDON: Ruben Amorim says he "believes a lot" in Mason Mount and that the former Chelsea midfielder is desperate to succeed at Manchester United after an injury-blighted career at Old Trafford so far.
Mount, 25, joined United in July 2023 in a deal worth an initial £55 million (US$70 million) but has played just 28 times for the club, scoring a solitary goal.
On Thursday (Nov 28) the England international made his first start since August, playing nearly an hour in United's 3-2 win against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
"First thing is he is working really hard," Amorim said of Mount. "And then you have to understand the human also.
"He has to stay fit. Like all the guys in the team, they are quality players, they have to improve, believe in themselves and he did a great job (against Bodo).
"You see some moments and details that you can see that Mason Mount is a proper footballer, so we believe a lot in him. I especially believe a lot in Mason Mount."
The Portuguese, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag earlier this month, arrived at Old Trafford during the international break and has had little time to get his ideas across.
"I was a football player," said the former Portugal international. "Football players, videos more than 12 minutes? Forget it! Because they lose concentration.
"So, we have to work on ... imagine there's an indoor stadium. We have that (at the Carrington training ground). Instead of video, we do it like walking and jogging. It's a way to do it. Showing some videos."
"It's going to be a different match with a lot of fighting, long balls, second balls," he said. "They have a quality coach that understands the league, that understands the moment of the opponent.
"We need to have the ball because we have a short time to recover. We need to rotate the team, so I hope for a win and I hope to see different things in my team.
"Improve like we did from Ipswich to now, with Everton without training. But I expect to see different things and better things."