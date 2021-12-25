Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch cycling star Amy Pieters in induced coma after crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch cycling star Amy Pieters in induced coma after crash

Dutch cycling star Amy Pieters in induced coma after crash

The Netherlands' Amy Pieters (right) and Kirsten Wild celebrates on podium after the women's Madison final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Jean-Stablinski velodrome in Roubaix, northern France, on Oct 23, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Francois Lo Presti)

25 Dec 2021 10:41AM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 10:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters underwent surgery for head injuries and was placed in an artificial coma after a crash, her SD Worx team said on Friday (Dec 24).

The 30-year-old crashed on Thursday on a training ride in Calpe, Spain, and underwent surgery in nearby Alicante later that day.

"Yesterday Amy Pieters was operated on her head. During this operation, the doctors took away the pressure in her head that was created by the fall. Amy will be kept asleep the coming days," SD Worx said in a statement.

"When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage. Her family has travelled to the hospital."

Pieters is a specialist in endurance track events.

She has won the Madison world title the last three years with compatriot Kirsten Wild and was crowned European road race champion in 2019.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

cycling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us