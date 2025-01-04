Ancelotti criticises Real's Jekyll-and-Hyde performance at Valencia

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his side's dramatic 2-1 comeback win at Valencia on Friday, but criticised their first-half performance, stating his team cannot show "two sides".

Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham scored late at the Mestalla stadium as Real, who were reduced to 10 men following Vinicius Jr.'s 79th-minute dismissal, fought back from a goal down following Hugo Duro's opener before the half-hour mark.

"It's difficult to explain how bad we were in the first half and how good we were in the second, and with a man down," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We deserved three points, but we can't show these two sides. Tremendously bad in the first half, tremendously good in the second with 10 men."

Bellingham sealed victory for his side in the 97th minute having missed a penalty early in the second half.

While Ancelotti praised the England midfielder for his redemption, he also expressed concern that his side have missed three of their last four penalties, including two from Kylian Mbappe.

"It bothers me that we missed three penalties, I think I have to take responsibility for choosing who is going to take the penalty," he said.

"Bellingham didn't lose faith after missing the penalty, it gave him extra motivation. His last 30 minutes can only be done by him. He made an extraordinary effort."

The Italian coach added that the club will appeal Vinicius' straight red card as the Brazilian striker was sent off for slapping Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

"We think it wasn't a red card... But the team reacted to this difficulty. We are going to appeal, I don't know if they will accept it," Ancelotti said.