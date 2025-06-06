Ancelotti hopes Raphinha will lift Brazil's attack against Paraguay

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador :Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful Raphinha will help sharpen his team's attack when they face Paraguay at home, the Italian said after blaming poor pitch conditions for Thursday's goalless draw with Ecuador.

Ancelotti's much-anticipated debut as Brazil manager ended in frustration, as his side laboured to a goalless draw against Sebastian Beccacece's Ecuador in Guayaquil, where they were second best for large stretches, despite their wealth of talent.

"I think the pitch conditions here made it a bit tricky to play a more intricate game from the back. It was harder to control the ball," Ancelotti told reporters after the match.

"That said, we had two very good chances, with Vinicius Jr, with Casemiro in the second half. Yes, we could've done better in attack, but you've also got to take into account the strength of the opponent.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Ecuador played a very good game, just as we did... The journeys here are really long, that takes its toll a bit."

The Italian manager, appointed last month, is under considerable pressure as he faces the tough task of guiding the five-times world champions Brazil back to form.

The top six teams qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Brazil remain in fourth place with 22 points in the continental standings.

They face Paraguay on Tuesday in Sao Paulo, where Barcelona winger Raphinha is set to feature after missing the match in Ecuador.

"There's room to improve, of course... I'm sure we'll improve in attack too, because today we were missing a very important player. That's Raphinha, who will be back, Ancelotti added.

"I think the match against Paraguay will be different, because we will have more opportunity to control the game. We will need to play at a higher tempo, with more movement, more intensity.

"I think the quality of the players is very high, so even if we don't have much time to work, we have still got that potential."