Ancelotti optimistic Courtois will be ready for Arsenal amid Madrid keeper crisis

MADRID :Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal.

The Belgium international has battled several injuries this season and was absent for the last two matches, with Andriy Lunin standing in.

While Real's LaLiga match against Valencia on Saturday might come too soon for Courtois, Ancelotti believes the keeper will be available for the clash at Arsenal.

"There’s no concern. Courtois is much better, we believe he can make it to Tuesday," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

Lunin, however, could be out, with Spanish media reporting that the Ukrainian has sustained a calf muscle tear after the second leg of Spanish Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

"We have a doubt about Lunin, who will be tested today," the Real manager added.

With both Courtois and Lunin sidelined, it is likely that 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez will be in goal against Valencia.

"He's a great goalkeeper; his only problem is that he's young. If his time comes tomorrow, we'll be very happy for him, because we're all convinced he has a great future. No worries on our part," Ancelotti said.

Real are still in contention for a treble, trailing LaLiga leaders Barcelona by three points and set to face them in the Copa del Rey final at the end of the month.

"We’re doing well. Obviously, with some doubts due to the effort of extra time (against Real Sociedad). But the team is motivated," Ancelotti said.

"We have to be optimistic and believe we can do it. We’re very close in every competition, and we’re confident."