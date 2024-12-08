Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win

Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Girona's David Lopez REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Girona's Ladislav Krejci in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Jon Nazca
08 Dec 2024 07:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his team's display as they enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory at Girona in LaLiga on Saturday following recent disappointing performances.

Ancelotti's side arrived at the Montilivi stadium following a midweek 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao, marking their fourth defeat in the last seven games in all competitions.

Real's win over Girona closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to two points, with a game in hand, as they regained control of the title race despite scrutiny of key players like Kylian Mbappe and a lengthy injury list including talisman Vinicius Jr.

"(Jude) Bellingham has scored his fifth goal in a row. He's back and in good form. Mbappe scored today too ... We have to hang in there, little by little we're coming back," Ancelotti said told a news conference.

"We had to hold on at the beginning because (Girona) pushed hard. We did a good job collectively, and then we handled the advantage well. The team had more clarity and more idea. I think the second half went very well."

The Italian also praised Arda Guler's performance after the Turkish youngster scored Real's second goal, delivering a solid overall performance despite limited playing time this season.

"He wasn't good in the first half but in the second half he scored a fantastic goal," Ancelotti said.

"What I want to highlight is his work. He runs a lot and helps the team. His goal takes a bit of pressure off him. He's a young player with a lot of pressure around him and it's good for him to take a bit of pressure off."

The Spanish champions now turn their attention to the Champions League where they visit Serie A leaders Atalanta on Tuesday, looking to move up from 24th place - the last spot that qualifies for the knockout round playoffs.

Ancelotti said he expected Vinicius Jr and Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo to return to action in Bergamo.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement