Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's return to form in Girona win

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his team's display as they enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory at Girona in LaLiga on Saturday following recent disappointing performances.

Ancelotti's side arrived at the Montilivi stadium following a midweek 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao, marking their fourth defeat in the last seven games in all competitions.

Real's win over Girona closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to two points, with a game in hand, as they regained control of the title race despite scrutiny of key players like Kylian Mbappe and a lengthy injury list including talisman Vinicius Jr.

"(Jude) Bellingham has scored his fifth goal in a row. He's back and in good form. Mbappe scored today too ... We have to hang in there, little by little we're coming back," Ancelotti said told a news conference.

"We had to hold on at the beginning because (Girona) pushed hard. We did a good job collectively, and then we handled the advantage well. The team had more clarity and more idea. I think the second half went very well."

The Italian also praised Arda Guler's performance after the Turkish youngster scored Real's second goal, delivering a solid overall performance despite limited playing time this season.

"He wasn't good in the first half but in the second half he scored a fantastic goal," Ancelotti said.

"What I want to highlight is his work. He runs a lot and helps the team. His goal takes a bit of pressure off him. He's a young player with a lot of pressure around him and it's good for him to take a bit of pressure off."

The Spanish champions now turn their attention to the Champions League where they visit Serie A leaders Atalanta on Tuesday, looking to move up from 24th place - the last spot that qualifies for the knockout round playoffs.

Ancelotti said he expected Vinicius Jr and Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo to return to action in Bergamo.