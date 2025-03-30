Ancelotti praises Real's fighting spirit after comeback win over Leganes

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side lacked balance and struggled to take control against lowly Leganes but praised their intensity in fighting back to seal a hard-fought 3-2 win over their city rivals on Saturday.

The Italian said his players put in a good performance for a victory that moved them level on points with LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday, despite defensive lapses that saw them concede two goals and head into the break trailing 2-1.

"I don't think we played a bad game. We had control, but what we lacked was balance, which is why we conceded two goals," Ancelotti told reporters.

"They hurt us on the counter and, losing possession, we suffered. We could have managed the lead better. With the 3-2 scoreline, we also struggled, but that's how it is after the international break. It takes time to find our rhythm.

Real took the lead through a Kylian Mbappe penalty but were quickly pegged back when Diego Garcia equalised before Dani Raba put the visitors ahead just before halftime.

"After the penalty, we could have managed things better. The team was not well positioned, and we conceded," added Ancelotti.

He insisted there was not a lack of focus from his team and said suffering to secure wins is part of the game.

"We had the intensity. We showed it in the second half and managed to turn the game around," he said.

"You have to suffer. I don't remember a game where we haven't suffered. What matters is suffering together. When sacrifices have to be made, we all make them.

"Football matches are like this, there is no such thing as an easy game, and we are fully aware of that."

The coach also praised Mbappe, who scored twice to reach 33 goals in all competitions for the club this season, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in his first term at Real.

"He's doing really well. Much more active, more involved in the game," Ancelotti said of the France captain.

"He has adapted well and is making the difference, which is exactly what we expect from him."

Real host Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Tuesday holding a 1-0 lead before welcoming Valencia in LaLiga next Saturday and then visiting Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.