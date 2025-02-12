Ancelotti proud of Real's complete performance in win at Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his side's efforts after they put in a well-rounded display in fighting back to win 3-2 at Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff on Tuesday.

Ancelotti was delighted to finally lead Real to their first success at the Etihad Stadium, a victory he thought was deserved due to the chances created, with Real having 20 shots compared to 11 from City, despite falling behind twice.

Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz cancelled out a double from City's Erling Haaland with Jude Bellingham striking a last-gasp winner to give the holders an edge in the tie.

"I think it was a complete game in all aspects, beyond criticism from my part," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"Everyone worked hard. We had a lot of chances. We didn't give up when we were behind. It was a well-rounded, unblemished performance. I think we deserved the win.

"We defended well, with a compact block ... they took the lead with a penalty but up front our players were very effective. They could have been a bit more accurate, but they generated a lot of chances with mobility, teamwork and individual quality."

Ancelotti was not surprised his side were able to deliver such a performance but played down their advantage, urging them to keep focused and not be overconfident in the second leg.

"The result is a trick result. You've won, it can make you lower your arms, believe that you don't have to come back and we can't fall into that trap," the Italian added.

"You have to prepare well, as we did today, with the same focus, quality and sacrifice, just like tonight, which was a great performance.

"Now is when the season starts for real and despite the difficulty we faced playing at a very hard place to visit we were able to earn a very good result."