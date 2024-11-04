Ancelotti says competitions should have been suspended after Spain's flash floods

MADRID : Soccer in Spain should have been completely suspended after the worst flash floods in decades swept the eastern region of Valencia last week, killing at least 215 people, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.

Real's visit to Valencia on Saturday was one of the several LaLiga games postponed after the Spanish FA (RFEF) ordered to re-schedule all games scheduled for Valencia at the weekend in addition to seven cup ties last week.

Ancelotti said it was nonsense that in other places of the country the competitions continued as expected and argued that there was no enthusiasm in Spain to play football at the moment.

"Football is a party and you can only celebrate and party when you, your family and everybody is well... When people are not well, you don't party," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Real's Champions League clash against AC Milan on Tuesday.

"Football has to stop... For me it does. Because it is the most important of the least important things in life. But we are not the decision makers... We have to follow the instructions of those who are in charge.

"There are many ways to help. Football had to stop and then help. Everyone has been clear about it, nobody wanted to play. It seemed like the right decision... I have no desire to talk about football today..."

Ancelotti said that the 4-0 loss to rivals Barcelona and the disappointment of forward Vinicius Jr not winning the Ballon d'Or award were a distant memory due to the sorrow caused by the tragedy and that he is trying his best to keep the players' mindset in the right place for Tuesday's clash.

Ancelotti, who won eight trophies with Milan including two Champions League titles, said it was bittersweet to face his former club in such circumstances.

"It was supposed to be a special game for me, facing Milan... But there is no meaning in talking about football now," Ancelotti said.

"It has been a difficult week, not because of what happened with the Ballon d'Or or El Clasico... It happened and that's that, congratulations to the winners. Our sadness is not about that, it is for what is happening here in Spain."