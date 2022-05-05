Ancelotti says he never thought about Real losing

MADRID: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he never thought about losing even when his men were on the brink of defeat to Manchester City before making one of the great comebacks in Champions League history.

Two goals by substitute Rodrygo in the 90th and 91st minutes at the Bernabeu turned the match around before Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot in extra time to send Real to a 3-1 win and into the final with Liverpool 6-5 on aggregate.

"The game was close to finish and we were able to find the last energy we had. We played a good game against a really strong rival," said Ancelotti, the first manager to reach five Champions league finals.

"When we are able to equalise the game of course psychologically we were better in extra time."

Asked whether he thought Real had lost, the Italian told BT Sport: "No, I have no time to think about this. It was difficult at that moment when City had a good control of the game but in the last opportunity we were able to go to extra time.

"I am really happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great, great rival but we are used to it. I think it will be a fantastic game for football."

Real play Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv which the Spanish team won 3-1.