Ancelotti says he won't coach another club after Real Madrid departure

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that he has no desire to coach another club in the future as the Italian prepares to leave the Spanish giants after four hugely successful years in his second tenure.

The 65-year-old former Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Chelsea boss, one of the most decorated managers in world football, will become Brazil coach after leaving Real at the end of the season.

"These are things I don't know," Ancelotti told reporters when asked if he would like to return to Real after his Brazil tenure ends.

"I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time champions. It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."

His honours at Real include three Champions League titles, two LaLiga crowns, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and one Intercontinental Cup.

However, Real are set to finish this season without a trophy.

Media reports have linked former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with the Spaniard leaving German club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season but Ancelotti said he had no advice for his former player.

"Everyone has their own methodology, but let him enjoy Madrid. Xabi Alonso will be the first and I wish him all the luck in the world," Ancelotti said when asked what advice he has for future Madrid coaches.

"He has the quality to coach Madrid. Let him enjoy it."

Second-placed Real host 11th-placed Real Sociedad on Saturday in their final game of the season.

The match will also mark the final game of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 39-year-old Modric, the club's most decorated player and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will leave Madrid after the Club World Cup.

"I get emotional very quickly. It's going to be an emotional day. If I start crying, there's no problem," Ancelotti said.

"It will be nice and I share it with Modric... who has been a spectacular support in this stage at Madrid. Someone fantastic, a legend. To say goodbye with him will be nice."