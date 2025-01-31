Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to build on momentum to protect thin LaLiga lead

After 12 victories in 14 matches across all competitions, Real Madrid are determined to keep the momentum rolling when they face lowly Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on the eve of the match.

Real top the Spanish top-flight standings with 49 points from 21 games, four points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and Ancelotti knows there is little room for error if they are to retain the LaLiga title.

"We're better than we were in December, we're on a very good run... but we have to keep going," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

"There are so many games that each one can be a trap. And that's what we don't want. It's time to move forward in this good dynamic. We can't afford to go backwards."

Ancelotti said he expects a tricky outing against Espanyol, who sit 18th in the table with 20 points.

"A difficult match. It's an important moment for everyone, because it's the final stretch. The points are becoming more important. We have the advantage at the moment and we want to continue," Ancelotti said.

Real will be boosted by the return of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr., who was suspended for two games after his red card against Valencia earlier in January.

"He's aware of what he has to do on the pitch, because he's a mature person. We're delighted that he's coming back. He has trained very well, he is fresh and can contribute a lot tomorrow," Ancelotti said.

The Italian was also asked about winger Rodrygo after the 24-year-old Brazil international was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

"It's difficult for me to talk about the future of footballers, because they are personal decisions. But what I see is that those who are here are very happy and want to stay as long as possible. They want to win titles, to contribute," Ancelotti said.

"What I see, like what I hear, is that there are many who would like to be in Rodrygo's place... Because there are many players who want to play for this club, in this team, with this shirt."