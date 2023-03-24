Ancelotti would be great fit for Brazil, Vinicius says

TANGIER : Carlo Ancelotti is the man of the moment in the Brazil team changing room with Vinicius Jr the latest player to speak highly of the Italian who is favourite to become their next manager.

As Brazil prepare to face Morocco in a friendly in Tangier on Saturday, Vinicius said he was facing a personal dilemma with Ancelotti being his coach at Real Madrid.

The 63-year-old Italian, under contract with the Spanish club until 2024, is the main target of the Brazilian FA to take the job at the end of the season.

"For me, it's really hard to talk about it because if I have him with Brazil I would lose him in Real Madrid and if I have him with Real Madrid I would not have him with Brazil," Vinicius told reporters after training on Thursday.

"Ancelotti is the best coach I ever had. He is very fond of me and that sentiment is mutual. I believe he would be very helpful here as he is in Real Madrid."

Vinicius said every manager would love to be in charge of Brazil whose last coach Tite left the job after they were knocked out of last year's World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

"Our group is a very talented one and everyone gets along with each other really well, there is no problems in the changing room and he would fit greatly. I believe he would love to come," Vinicius said.

"Ancelotti is the best because of the way he treats me and how he deals with young players. His knowledge and the way that he teaches.

"He is also very fond of the Brazilian players. The great Ronaldo Nazario talks a lot about him, he tells me that Ancelotti is also the best coach he had in his career.

"Being with Ancelotti every day I see that. That's why he is so respected."

Vinicius had his breakout season last year under the guidance of the Italian manager after falling out of favour with former coach Zinedine Zidane, tormented by criticism from media and fans questioning if the Brazilian youngster was worth the 45 million euros Real Madrid paid Flamengo for him when he was 17.

He crowned an outstanding 2022-23 campaign by scoring the goal that won Real Madrid a record-extending 14th European Cup title with a 1-0 win over Liverpool and is now the biggest star of a Brazil team missing the injured Neymar.

"I work to win every trophy that I can and if in the future I can win the Ballon D'Or I would be happy. I would love to and it's a dream," Vinicius said.

"This season will depend on how the Champions League goes and how the players perform in the end of the line but I play with Karim Benzema, who will always be the best for me."