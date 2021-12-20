Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Anderlecht's Kompany disgusted by racist abuse from Brugge fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Anderlecht's Kompany disgusted by racist abuse from Brugge fans

Anderlecht's Kompany disgusted by racist abuse from Brugge fans

FILE PHOTO: Vincent Kompany speaks to the media after officially announcing his retirement as a soccer player in Anderlecht to become Anderlecht's head coach on a full-time basis, in Brussels, Belgium August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

20 Dec 2021 12:14PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany said he was "disgusted" by the racist abuse hurled at him from Club Brugge supporters in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

The 35-year-old former Manchester City skipper said some of his players and staff were also targeted.

"I leave this match disgusted. My staff and I were insulted during the whole game. Racist insults that were aimed at the players too," Kompany told broadcaster Eleven.

"The day ends badly. I'm going to get together with my staff and the people who matter to me. We should not still have to go through this."

Club Brugge "condemned" the behaviour.

"These individuals are not representative of the values ​​and norms of our club and have no place in Jan Breydel Stadium," the club tweeted.

Anderlecht defender Wesley Hoedt said the abuse was "not part of football".

"Things like this don't belong here. Of course, we can't change that much, but it has to come from the Pro League and the people themselves," Hoedt said.

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku called for a response from the football authorities.

"An icon like Vincent Kompany has been insulted because of his skin colour ... Enough is enough ... take real action now," the Chelsea forward wrote on Instagram.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us