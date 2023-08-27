Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford

Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen celebrates scoring their first goal with Jean-Philippe Mateta REUTERS/Ian Walton
Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ian Walton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
27 Aug 2023 12:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade's first-half opener for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw at a rain-soaked Community Stadium on Saturday.

Schade opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the left wing and weaving past two Palace defenders to fire a curling shot into the far corner for his first goal in a Brentford shirt.

Palace looked much sharper in the second half and created a flurry of chances, with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken keeping out Odsonne Edouard's free kick before denying Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew minutes later with a double save.

The pressure finally paid off for Palace in the 77th minute as Andersen scored following a one-two with Ayew, sliding in to poke a shot under the onrushing Flekken and snatch a share of the spoils as the Brentford players looked on in despair.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.