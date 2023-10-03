Andersson to step down as coach if Sweden fail to get to Euros

Janne Andersson will not continue as the national team coach if Sweden fail to qualify for the 2024 European Championship, both he and the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) confirmed on Monday.

The 61-year-old, who has coached Sweden since 2016, has come under scrutiny due to a lacklustre start to the qualification campaign with only six points after five matches, placing them third in Group F.

Complaints about Andersson in the national media reached a crescendo in September when Sweden suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to Austria.

"The only thing I've been thinking about is that we're attending the European Championship. But after the loss to Austria, questions about my future arose and that's why we want to make it clear right now what applies," Andersson said in a statement.

Sweden have lost three of their qualifying matches so far and are seven points behind Belgium and Austria, who occupy the two qualification spots.

"My thought is still that we will make it to the Euros, we will do everything to take that opportunity, and there are three qualifying matches left this autumn," Andersson added.

SvFF Chairman Fredrik Reinfeldt confirmed that if Sweden failed to go through, Andersson would leave his position when the qualifiers ended.

"It is good that this is clarified. Now everyone knows what conditions apply," he said.

Sweden travel to Belgium on Oct. 16 for the next match before ending the campaign against Azerbaijan and Estonia in November.