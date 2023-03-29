Logo
Andreescu waiting for test results on painful ankle injury
Andreescu waiting for test results on painful ankle injury

FILE PHOTO: Mar 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Bianca Andreescu (CAN) reaches for a forehand against Ekaterina Alexandrova (not pictured) on day eight of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

29 Mar 2023 05:47AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:47AM)
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday thanked her fans for their support and said she is still awaiting test results on the left ankle injury that forced her to leave the Miami Open Grandstand court in a wheelchair on Monday.

Andreescu went down while moving across the baseline in the second set of her last-16 meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova, grabbing her ankle and screaming in pain before retiring from the match.

"Woke up with a brace on my foot... anyone know what happened?" Andreescu tweeted.

"On a serious note tho... that was the worst pain I've ever felt... praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn't go unnoticed.

"So much love, y'all are the best."

The 22-year-old Canadian has struggled with injuries since defeating Serena Williams to win the 2019 U.S. Open.

In Miami, the tournament's 2021 finalist beat Emma Raducanu, seventh seed Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin to reach the fourth round, and was up a set and a break against 18th seed Alexandrova when she suffered the injury.

Source: Reuters

