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Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
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Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
Tennis - WTA Finals Indian Wells - Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, U.S. - November 14, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
Tennis - WTA Finals Indian Wells - Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, U.S. - November 14, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
Tennis - WTA Finals Indian Wells - Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, U.S. - November 14, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva shakes hands with Jessica Pegula of the U.S. after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
Tennis - WTA Finals Indian Wells - Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, U.S. - November 14, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match
Tennis - WTA Finals Indian Wells - Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, U.S. - November 14, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
15 Nov 2026 06:11AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2026 08:22AM)
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INDIAN WELLS, California, Nov 14 : Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva extended her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Saturday, dispatching American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 to reach the final, where she will face a resurgent Elina Svitolina.

Andreeva's heavy groundstrokes, strong serving and tireless defense were too much for the American in their first career meeting, played under sunny skies in the California desert.

"It was a tough match," Andreeva said. "You have to work hard to win a point against her. She is going to leave everything out there and make your life complicated, so I wanted to make her life complicated as well today."

The opening set was tight until Andreeva pounced on a looping shot from Pegula and drilled a forehand winner to break serve for a 5-3 lead.

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Pegula, backed by a supportive crowd, earned break points as Andreeva served for the set, but shanked an overhead and Andreeva took the set two points later when her opponent's backhand found the net.

Pegula broke to grab a 3-1 advantage in the second set but the lead would prove short-lived. Andreeva broke straight back with a deft volley and broke again to lead 4-3. The tournament's third seed ultimately sealed the win when a Pegula backhand sailed long on match point.

Andreeva, making her WTA Finals debut, has not dropped a set in four matches at the event.

SVITOLINA SHINES

She will face sixth seed Elina Svitolina in Sunday's final after the Ukrainian needed just over an hour to cruise past Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 6-2 6-1 in Saturday's other semi-final.

Despite strong sun shining in her eyes, Svitolina delivered a crosscourt backhand winner to claim the first set.

She raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second and raised her arms in triumph and beamed a smile after Noskova's forehand went wide on match point.

Andreeva holds a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head matchups, including a one-sided 6-4 6-0 victory in their round-robin match on Monday, but Svitolina has raised her level since.

"It's going to be another big challenge, of course, and I feel I have to do my homework," she said.

"But I feel I'm a completely different player from the first match. I was not playing the right way. I will give it my best shot."

Svitolina has now made the final all three times she has competed in the eight-player championships, winning it in 2018.

The $10 million tournament was moved from Riyadh to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden because of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Source: Reuters
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