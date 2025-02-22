Andreeva continues dream Dubai run with stunning semis win over Rybakina

DUBAI : Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva continued her giant-slaying exploits at the Dubai Tennis Championships by upsetting Kazakhstani sixth seed Elena Rybakina 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 17-year-old French Open semi-finalist, who had stunned five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarters and former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 32, is the youngest player to reach a WTA 1000 Final.

Andreeva also becomes the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam winners at a single event since compatriot Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Wimbledon 2022 champion Rybakina, ranked seventh in the world, let a slender 2-1 lead slip in a tight opening set as momentum swung back and forth before Andreeva came out on top.

However, Rybakina forced a decider following a close second set where she had built a 4-3 lead and just as she looked to run away with the win after racing to a 3-1 lead in the final set, Andreeva roared back to win five successive games.

With the victory, world number 14 Andreeva also avenged her 2023 Beijing round of 16 defeat against Rybakina.

"Last time we played it was a really tough match... She went for her shots and killed me in the end. This time I knew she'd hit hard. I tried to fight for every point and kept believing," Andreeva said.

Up next for Andreeva is either Clara Tauson of Denmark or Czech 14th seed Karolina Muchova.