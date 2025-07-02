Andreeva youngest woman left in Wimbledon women's draw after nervy start

LONDON :Wimbledon seventh seed Mirra Andreeva booked her place in the second round with a 6-3 6-3 win over Mayar Sherif following a nervy start on Tuesday, with the 18-year-old now the youngest woman standing at this year's tournament.

Big things are expected of the Russian teenager who reached the fourth round on her debut at the All England Club as a 16-year-old, but was quickly put to work in her opening match this time on a hot and humid Court 3 by the energetic Sherif.

A nervous Andreeva found herself 2-0 down at the start, but broke back when Sherif hit a backhand wide. The pair traded breaks again, fighting a baseline battle, but Andreeva took a crucial 4-3 lead with a powerful backhand winner down the line.

She broke again and claimed the set with another backhand, this time passing the 86th-ranked Egyptian as Andreeva grew in confidence and began to demonstrate the kind of agility and dexterity that has made many tip her for Grand Slam success.

A wasted break point at the beginning of the second led the Russian to repeatedly hit her thigh with her racket in frustration. She made sure not to waste another, breaking to go 3-1 up and from there had no trouble in closing out the match.

Andreeva, coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, will next face 63rd-ranked Italian Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the third round.