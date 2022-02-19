Logo
Andretti apply for F1 team entry in 2024
Andretti apply for F1 team entry in 2024

19 Feb 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 11:41AM)
U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday.

The younger Andretti, a former IndyCar champion and grand prix racer, had been in takeover talks with the owners of Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, but said in November last year that "control issues" led to a collapse of negotiations.

"Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024," Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula One world champion, wrote on Twitter.

"His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination."

Michael Andretti has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

