Andy Murray changes mind about clay courts, will play in Madrid
Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. (Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

21 Apr 2022 01:11AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 02:13AM)
Former World No 1 Andy Murray accepted a wild-card entry into the Madrid Open and will play in the tournament, reversing his decision to skip the clay-court season.

The Madrid Open starts May 1 and runs through May 8. Murray has won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament twice, first in 2008 and then in 2015.

Murray, from Scotland, has been practicing on clay courts in Florida with coach Ivan Lendl. He hasn't yet committed to playing in Rome the week after Madrid or in the French Open, which starts May 22.

He is expected to skip the French Open to concentrate on preparations for Wimbledon, however.

Murray had hip surgery in 2019 and has fought through injuries since. He said in February he'd sit out the clay season.

"The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse," he said two months ago. "Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year. The clay didn't help, so I've spoken to my team about that and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don't want to take that risk."

Source: Reuters

