Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Andy Murray pulls out of French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 10, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after his round of 128 match against Italy's Fabio Fognini REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

21 May 2023 08:16PM (Updated: 21 May 2023 11:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open.

The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month, but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux.

The Scot, who reached the final of the French Open in 2016, has opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing heading into Wimbledon.

In February, he said Wimbledon offered him the best chance of going deep at a Grand Slam.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Holder Rafa Nadal, who has won the French Open a record 14 times, also pulled out of the tournament after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury.

Australian Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini of Italy will also miss the tournament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.