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Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death
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Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death

Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death

FILE PHOTO: Tributes are placed outside Anfield Stadium, following the funeral of Liverpool soccer player Diogo Jota in Portugal, in Liverpool, Britain, July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

03 Jul 2026 03:53AM
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July 2 : Liverpool have unveiled a permanent memorial to forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield on the eve of the first anniversary of their deaths.

The memorial, titled "Forever 20", stands on 97 Avenue outside the stadium, where supporters left thousands of flowers, scarves, banners and other tributes following the brothers' deaths.

Jota, 28, and Silva were killed in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3 last year when their Lamborghini left the road and burst into flames.

Created by Emma Rodgers, the centrepiece is a heart-shaped sculpture inspired by Jota's trademark goal celebration. Viewed from different angles, it also reveals the numbers 20 and 30, the shirt numbers worn by the brothers.

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Liverpool said the memorial incorporates items left by supporters, including sections of scarves and shirts embedded in the sculpture.

A bronze cast of a flower left by a fan and a PlayStation controller - a nod to Jota's love of gaming and one of his celebration poses - are also featured.

The plinth beneath the sculpture carries a dedication to the brothers and includes stone from their hometown of Gondomar in Portugal.

The memorial also features lyrics from Liverpool's chant for Jota, set to Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising," which supporters sang at the 20-minute mark of every home match last season.

"'Forever 20' will serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects," the club said.

Source: Reuters
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