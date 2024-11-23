Angel City F Claire Emslie agrees to new 2-year deal

Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie agreed to a new two-year contract through the 2026 NWSL season, the team announced Friday.

The 30-year-old Scottish international was Angel City's second pick in the 2022 expansion draft ahead of their debut season. Since then, Emslie has recorded 15 goals and seven assists in 64 matches against all competitions.

"Re-signing Claire is a significant milestone for our club and our incredible fan base, and we're thrilled to have her with us for at least two more seasons," said ACFC technical director Mark Wilson. .".. She embodies the spirit of an Angel City FC player, and we eagerly anticipate her continued contributions into 2025 and beyond."

Emslie previously played for the NWSL's Orlando Pride (2019-20) and with clubs in England (Everton, Manchester City, Bristol City), Australia (Melbourne City) and Scotland (Hibernian).

"I'm happy to sign a new contract at Angel City and excited about the positive changes the club is making," Emslie said. "From year one I have believed in the vision and potential of this club and I will give everything to see that happen. I love playing for Angel City in front of the best fans and atmosphere at BMO Stadium!"

Internationally, Emslie has 16 goals in 69 caps for Scotland.

