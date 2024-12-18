Angel City FC sign F Julie Dufour to 3-year deal

Angel City Football Club signed French forward Julie Dufour to a three-year contract through 2027 on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Dufour, who comes to Angel City via transfer from Paris FC.

Dufour, 23, will occupy one of ACFC's international spots.

"Julie Dufour's decision to join Angel City FC is a landmark moment for both the club and the league," ACFC technical director Mark Wilson said. "Her choice to come to the NWSL and Angel City, despite strong interest from top European clubs, including those in the Champions League, speaks volumes about the growth of our league and the global appeal of Angel City and the NWSL.

"A young European talent of Julie's caliber that opts for this path is a sign of the shifting landscape in women's football. We are thrilled to have Julie join us and support her continued growth and development as she begins this new chapter in her career."

Dufour totaled 19 goals in 41 matches across all competitions with Paris FC. She also had 14 tallies in her previous six seasons split between Bordeaux and Lille.

