Angeldahl strike ensures 1-0 win for Sweden over Denmark in Women's Euros

GENEVA, Switzerland :Midfielder Filippa Angeldahl scored for Sweden in a third straight game as her second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over neighbours Denmark in the opening game of Group C at the Women's European Championship on Friday.

Real Madrid's Angeldahl, who scored in friendlies against Denmark and Norway last month, played a one-two with Kosovare Asllani as she entered the box from the right and netted a right-footed shot near the far post in the 55th minute after a tight first half.

"There's so much nerves when you start a tournament so it was a wonderful feeling to score that first goal," player of the match Angeldahl said.

"It's really important to win the first match and give you a platform for the rest of the finals."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Denmark had fought hard to stay in the game as Sweden dominated possession, with Katrine Veje's tackle denying Stina Blackstenius in the 17th minute and keeper Maja Bay Ostergaard tipping over Angeldahl's free kick near the top corner just before the break.

Blackstenius almost scored Sweden's second goal shortly after the hour mark but her shot from close range was saved on the line by Frederikke Thogersen, leading to a groan from the more than 17,000 spectators in attendance.

Denmark, who had only 10 attempts in the game, almost half of Sweden's, came dramatically close to equalising in the 81st minute when Thogersen found Pernille Harder with a quick pass on the right, but the Danish captain's thundering drive hit the crossbar.

"It's hard that we didn't get a point from here today but we can take how we played today, how good we were, how good (we defended)... into the next game against Germany," Denmark defender Stine Ballisager said.

Denmark face eight-time champions Germany on Tuesday, while Sweden play Poland.